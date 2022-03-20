Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

