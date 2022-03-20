SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $312.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.25 and a 200-day moving average of $290.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

