SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,023 shares.The stock last traded at $298.00 and had previously closed at $314.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

