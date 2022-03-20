SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

