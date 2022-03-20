Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

