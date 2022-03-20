Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 47 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $732.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $646.81 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

