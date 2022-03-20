Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

