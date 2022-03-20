Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

