Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK opened at $275.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

