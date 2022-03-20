Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

