Sovos Brands Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sovos Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

SOVO stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,081,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.