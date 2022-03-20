S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $409.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.01.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

