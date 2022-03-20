SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.30. 13,935,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.