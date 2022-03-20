SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 2,137,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

