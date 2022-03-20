SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 526,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,331,114 shares.The stock last traded at $91.11 and had previously closed at $89.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

