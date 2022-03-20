Spire Wealth Management Buys 11,655 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

