Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5,640.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.69. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

