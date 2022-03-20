Spire Wealth Management Sells 17,064 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Barings Participation Investors worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $13.29 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

