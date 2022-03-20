Spire Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 806,664 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 92,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $88.48.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

