Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPMYY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

