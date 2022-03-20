Spring Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,840 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

