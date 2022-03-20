Spring Capital Management LLC Invests $4.29 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. W.W. Grainger comprises 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $501.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.08 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

