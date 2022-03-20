Spring Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Matador Resources comprises approximately 0.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

