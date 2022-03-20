Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 2,378,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

