STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $69.74

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.74, but opened at $71.19. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1,420 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

