State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $650,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $791,930. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.