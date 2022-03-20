State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $663,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qualys were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,904.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,595. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

