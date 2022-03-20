State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

