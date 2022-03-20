State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

