State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,180 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

