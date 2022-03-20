Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 32,600,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754,152. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

