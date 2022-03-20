Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.23. 1,461,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,683. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.11. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $286.14 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

