Sterling Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

PHO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 95,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

