Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

