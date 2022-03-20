Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

