STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($42.86) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.55 ($54.45).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA:STM opened at €38.71 ($42.54) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.07.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.