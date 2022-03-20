StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

