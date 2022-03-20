StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.