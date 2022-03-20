StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

