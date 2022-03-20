StockNews.com Downgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Hold

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.