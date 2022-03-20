StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Natixis increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

