StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.30. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.