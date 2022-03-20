StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.