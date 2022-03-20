StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.