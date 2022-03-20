StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.