StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

