StockNews.com Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.