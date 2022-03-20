StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Buy”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $452.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.