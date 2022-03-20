StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to “Hold”

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

