StockNews.com Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAR. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

