StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to “Hold”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

