Stryker (NYSE:SYK) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Critical Survey

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.90 $1.99 billion $5.21 51.31 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.69 $2.09 billion $5.78 45.34

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Stryker. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 15 0 2.64 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $291.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $281.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Becton, Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Stryker pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton, Dickinson and pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stryker has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Summary

Stryker beats Becton, Dickinson and on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

